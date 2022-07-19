Disturbing Footage Of 2018 Florida School Shooting Played At Sentencing Of US Shooter

Disturbing video footage of the shooting that killed 17 people in Florida has been played during the trial of the school shooter.

A video of the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida was played at the sentencing of shooter Nikols Cruz.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murder of 17 people along with 17 counts of attempted murder over the massacre.

The shooting has been deemed one of the worst school shootings in US history.

Cruz killed 14 students along with three faculty staff including a coach, a teacher and an athletic director.

The video was recorded by student Danielle Gilbert who broke down in tears as the video was played for the courtroom.

Screams and groans could be heard along with the spraying of bullets as students in the classroom attempted to find cover from the gunfire.

Ms Gilbert told the court that one person died and three others were injured in the shooting.

Prosecutor Mike Satz told the jury of 12 people that Cruz had made a video three days prior to the shooting revealing his plans to become the “next school shooter”.

"I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018,” - US Shooter Nikolas Cruz

"My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and some tracer rounds,

"It's going to be a big event and when you see me on the news, you'll know who I am."

Cruz is believed to have been dropped at his school in an Uber before he walked inside and began shooting at random.

Satz told the court that Cruz fled the scene and went to Subway where he ordered himself a drink.

Cruz was able to purchase a AR-15 semi-automatic weapon which he later used for the shooting, despite having a record of mental health issues.

The jury of 12 will deliberate whether Cruz will receive the death sentence or life in prison.

