Distraught Parents Call For External Inquiry Into Aishwarya Aswath's Death At Perth Children's Hospital

The parents of a seven-year-old girl who died at Perth Children's Hospital last month believe she'd still be alive if she'd been seen by doctors sooner.

Aishwarya Aswath died on Easter Saturday after contracting sepsis from a bacterial infection, despite her parents begging to see a doctor at the hospital’s emergency department for nearly two hours. The WA Child and Adolescent Health Services (CAHS), which operates Perth Children’s Hospital, has provided a report to the family, but they say it does not go far enough.

"It raised more questions than answers. We did not get the answers we are looking for," Aishwarya's mother Prasitha Sasidharan said.

"We lost our child, and we don't want this to happen to anybody else... this shouldn't happen to anybody else"

Her father, Aswath Chavittupara, says they want an external inquiry, and an apology from the State Government isn't enough.

"We knew they would only look at some areas, and ignore the rest. That's why we're pushing for an external inquiry - to look at all areas, and look at near-missed cases in the past as well."

