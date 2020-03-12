Disneyland California Has Closed Its Doors Amid Coronavirus Precautions

Disney Parks has become the latest company to close its landmarks as health and safety precautions following the global coronavirus pandemic.

The company this morning took to Twitter to release a statement announcing the closure of Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure. Disney’s hotels will remain open.

The move comes after Tokyo Disneyland was closed last month and will remain closed through early April.

Take a look:

The company is yet to make an announcement regarding the closure of Walk Disney World in Florida, which is currently still in operation.