Disney Star Sabrina Carpenter Reveals What The Last Day Was Like Filming Emotional Movie 'Clouds'

Disney star Sabrina Carpenter is a singer, an actor and producer but has now tackled one of the biggest roles of her life in the Disney+ film 'Clouds'.

The film follows the story of Zach Sobiech (played by Fin Argus) who was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and told he had a year to live back in 2012. Zach and his best friend and bandmate Sammy (played by Sabrina) started at this point, to really live the most out of each day and that included starting a band and making music.

Sadly Zach lost his fight with cancer in 2013 but now his story lives on through his chart-topping music and this film.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with Sabrina, she revealed the incredible coincidences that happened on set and what it was like wrapping up such an emotional project.

