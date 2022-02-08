Disney Release Trailer For 'Cheaper By The Dozen' Remake

It’s been announced another beloved Disney franchise is getting the reboot treatment.

Seventeen years after Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt and Hilary Duff graced our screens in (the poorly received) Cheaper By The Dozen 2, the series is set for a comeback.

A definitive ‘reboot’ (as opposed to a ‘requel’), the new film will follow Zach Braff (Scrubs) and Gabrielle Union (She's All That) as they attempt to control their miniature cult family of twelve children (the titular ‘dozen’.)

Surprisingly, the film has been in production for the last six years, with Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and that pesky little pandemic putting things temporarily on-ice.

Both the new film and the Steve Martin classics (if you can call them that) are remakes of a film from the 1950s; one of the few stories from the era which has somehow stood the test of time.

Cheaper By The Dozen will be hitting Disney+ on March 18th.

