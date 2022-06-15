Disney Release The First Official Trailer For 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 2

After getting both a teaser and a release date back in March, we finally have the first official trailer for 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 2!

The mystery-comedy series follows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as a trio of strangers who start a true crime podcast after the suspicious death of their property’s Board President, Bunny.

Through a series of unfortunate events, the neighbours are implicated in the homicide and end up becoming the subjects of their podcast’s main competitor, hosted by Tina Fey's Cinda Canning.

As if the series wasn’t chock-a-block with celebs already, Season 2 will welcome Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Shirly MacLaine and Amy Schumer to the cast, and will continue the story right where the first season left off.

Watch the trailer:

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 will be streaming on Disney+ from June 28th.

