Disney Is Set To Create A Live-Action Hercules & Here's Our Cast Predictions

GREAT NEWS! Disney is set to create a live-action reboot of classic 1997 favourite, Hercules!

The film is set to be produced by the Russo Brothers (Joe & Anthony) who are the creative brains behind Avengers & Captain America films.

If you're unfamiliar with the storyline (how dare you), this is what you need to know:

Hercules, son of the Greek God, Zeus, is turned into a half-god, half-mortal by the evil Hades. Hercules discovers his immortal heritage and Zeus tells him to return to Mount Olympus.



Geddit!

This has already got us & the whole internet thinking of a possible cast and here are some predictions:

Hercules

Ryan Gosling

Chris Hemsworth

Armie Hammer

Zac Efron

Chris Evans

Henry Cavill

Sam Heughan (Outlander who?!)

Megara

Ariana Grande

Elizabeth Gillies

Hades

Jeff Goldblum

Benedict Cumberbatch

Johnny Depp

Zeus

Hugh Jackman

Brad Pitt

Idris Elba

Phil

Danny DeVito (WHO ELSE?!)

The Muses

Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland

Michelle Williams (purely bc we want Destiny's Child back & we miss her)

Lizzo

Alicia Keys

Jennifer Hudson

Janelle Monáe

Normani

Amber Riley



YAS, werk!

As you can see, we're gettin' a little excited over here!