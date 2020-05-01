Disney Is Set To Create A Live-Action Hercules & Here's Our Cast Predictions
We can't wait!
GREAT NEWS! Disney is set to create a live-action reboot of classic 1997 favourite, Hercules!
The film is set to be produced by the Russo Brothers (Joe & Anthony) who are the creative brains behind Avengers & Captain America films.
If you're unfamiliar with the storyline (how dare you), this is what you need to know:
Hercules, son of the Greek God, Zeus, is turned into a half-god, half-mortal by the evil Hades. Hercules discovers his immortal heritage and Zeus tells him to return to Mount Olympus.
Geddit!
This has already got us & the whole internet thinking of a possible cast and here are some predictions:
Hercules
Ryan Gosling
Chris Hemsworth
Armie Hammer
Zac Efron
Chris Evans
Henry Cavill
Sam Heughan (Outlander who?!)
Megara
Ariana Grande
Elizabeth Gillies
Hades
Jeff Goldblum
Benedict Cumberbatch
Johnny Depp
Zeus
Hugh Jackman
Brad Pitt
Idris Elba
Phil
Danny DeVito (WHO ELSE?!)
The Muses
Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland
Michelle Williams (purely bc we want Destiny's Child back & we miss her)
Lizzo
Alicia Keys
Jennifer Hudson
Janelle Monáe
Normani
Amber Riley
YAS, werk!
As you can see, we're gettin' a little excited over here!