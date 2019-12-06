Disney Has Released A New Mulan Trailer & We Finally Have A Taste Of ‘Reflection’

With Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Lady and the Tramp done and dusted, Disney has switched its full attention to gearing people up for their next live action remake: Mulan!

Set to hit cinemas in March 2020, the screenplay is based on the narrative poem ‘The Ballad of Mulan’, which means it won’t be a replica of the 1998 animated feature.

Differences include the departure of characters Mushu and Li Shang, as well as the film being a musical.

But for those fans who are still craving a connection to the animated classic, the latest trailer features an epic score based off the masterpiece song ‘Reflection’ as well as references to the original like “bringing honour” to the family and a glimpse of a scene which might be the closest we get to ‘I’ll Make A Man Out Of You'.

Whether you’re looking forward to an epic new adaption of the classic tale, or are keen to revisit Disney’s 90s flick in a new way, this trailer will definitely give you chills.

Take a look:

What do you think of the trailer?

Are you excited for the new Mulan?

Let your friends know in our Facebook comments!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.