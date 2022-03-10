Disney+ Has Released A First-Look Image Of Live Action Pinocchio!

I'm a real boy! We have a first-look image of the live action Pinocchio film!

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience".

Are you ready for the first-look image? Here you go!

Pinocchio will be premiering exclusively on Disney+ in September 2022!

