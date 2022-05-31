Disney Drop The First Trailer For Their Live-Action 'Pinocchio' Remake

Seven years after it was originally announced, we’ve finally received a first look at the upcoming Pinocchio remake!

Disney have released a teaser trailer for the live-action flick overnight, giving us a solid first look at the resentful puppet, his cricket-y companion and his surrogate father, Geppetto.

Watch it here:

The only thing missing from the trailer is a glimpse at *that* horrifying donkey scene and you know what? We’re okay with that!

Those of us who haven’t outgrown our #DisneyPhase are also delighted to hear the film’s new rendition of ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ (which has essentially become the company’s theme song), this time sung by Cynthia Eviro.

Eviro is part of the film’s all-star cast, joining Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Haunting of Bly Manor) as Pinocchio, Tom Hanks (everything) as Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (50 Days of Summer) as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) as an anthropomorphic fox, and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) as the film’s antagonist.

The film is also directed by Robert Zemeckis, who’s responsible for gracing us with Back To The Future, Forrest Gump, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and a slew of other classics!

It’s safe to say the film’s in good hands!

While live-action remakes are a dime-a-dozen these days, there’s something novel about the Wannabe Real Boy™ actually being portrayed by a real boy!

Pinocchio will be coming to Disney+ on September 8th!

