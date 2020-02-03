Disney+ Dropped Sneak Peeks Of Loki, WandaVision And More During The Superbowl

Blink and you may have missed the incredible sneak peek Disney gave at their upcoming Disney+ series from the Marvel universe.

The clip showed snippets of WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ALL coming soon!

In the sneak peeks we see Wanda and The Vision seemingly living out their lives together in different 'TV-esque' eras, the boys from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier fighting the baddies while sky high PLUS Loki swearing he's going to burn the place to the ground.

All 3 series are on their way to the subscription service and we cannot wait!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!