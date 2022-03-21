Disney Defend Their Choice To Keep An LGBTQIA+ Kiss In 'Lightyear'

Disney are standing by their decision to keep an LGBTQIA+ kiss in the latest installment of the Toy Story franchise, Lightyear.

The film, which follows the ‘real-world’ inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear toy (this time portrayed by Chris Evans), was pre-emptively slammed by conservatives after it was revealed the movie would show two female characters sharing a kiss.

We’re just saying, where were these people when Prince Phillip kissed an unconscious Aurora in Sleeping Beauty…?

While Disney originally responded to the outcry by removing the scene from Lightyear, employees at Pixar Animation Studios reportedly stood against the House of Mouse’s ‘censorship of overtly gay affection’, encouraging the scene to be reinstated.

Even though the controversial scene will presumably last for less than a second, it marks a major milestone for Disney; it will be the first same-sex kiss in the company’s 99-year history, despite a majority of their sixty animated feature-films depicting affection between heterosexual couples.

It may come off as something of a minor win for the LGBTQI+ community, but these are the things that matter in the long run.

Lightyear will be hitting Australian cinemas on June 16, 2022.

