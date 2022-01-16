Disney Are Taking Us Back To Simpler Times With 'The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder'

Let us take you back to a simpler time: You’ve just finished a long day of school (a whole 7 hours!), you get home, chuck some footy franks in the microwave and tune into The Disney Channel.

The Proud Family is on. Life is good.

Skip forward to 2022: Recent life has been a slew of chaotic events.

That guy from The Celebrity Apprentice is now a former president. Jeff Goldblum is the new David Attenborough. We’re in the midst of a pandemic with no clear end in sight.

But then you hear the news… The Proud Family is coming back.

Finally, a sense of normality!

17 years after the original show came to a close, Disney have announced the Proud’s are returning to our screens once again in an upcoming reboot series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Catch the trailer:

The entirety of the original cast are apparently reprising their roles, picking the show up right where it left off.

A number of high-profile special guests will also be lending their voices to the series, with Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Brenda Song and Chance The Rapper amongst the extensive supporting cast roster.

We can’t begin to tell you how keen we are to catch up with the Prouds when The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder drops on Disney+, February 23rd.

