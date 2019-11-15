Disney+ Announces EPIC Line Up Including The Simpsons And Hannah Montana!

It's a great news for any Disney fans out there! Our favourite childhood memory makers have announced the line up for their streaming service Disney+ and it is bigger than we ever expected.

From what we can see, Disney are set to launch The Simpsons, Hannah Montana, Highschool Musical, every single old school Disney film we've loved forever, box office smashes like Moana and that's not event the HALF of it!

Check out the full line up below!

We're not just getting Disney content however, the platform promises Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar AND Star Wars movies, series and specials TOO!

Disney+ launches in Australia on November 19, pricing is set at $8.99 per month or $89 for the year and we cannot WAIT!

Get all the info you need to get ready for your Disney marathon with Disney+ here.

The news is so exciting even Jimmy Fallon & Kristen Bell celebrated with this epic performance of The History Of Disney Songs.

