Disney+ Announce New Local Toy Story TV Show Hosted By Rove

In some exciting news today, Disney+ Australia has announced a new slate of local productions including a Toy Story themed show hosted by iconic Aussie Rove

What’s Your Toy Story? is an eight-episode original competition format series will see teams of kids and grownups show off their skills at creativity, innovation and storytelling as they bring their own toy stories to life.

It will boast an epic, Pixar-inspired set and embrace everything the world loves about this iconic franchise.

In addition to this announcement, Disney+ also announced Donna Hay Christmas, docu-series Chasing Waves, Shipwreck Hunters Australia, Matildas: The World At Our Feet, and Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW.

It doesn't stop there, we're also getting drama series Last Days of the Space Age starring Jesse Spencer and is an eight-part dramedy series set in 1979 Western Australia when Perth was at the centre of the world’s headlines.

The Artful Dodger and The Clearing starring Theresa Palmer, based on J.P. Pomare’s novel In the Clearing and inspired by the real-life Australian cult The Family and its founder Anne Hamilton-Byrne, one of the rare female cult leaders in history, round out the announcements.

The announced series are part of a significant investment by The Walt Disney Company in Australian and New Zealand local commissions and will appear on our screens in 2022 and 2023.

