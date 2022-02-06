Disney Announce New 'Goosebumps' TV Series!

Our entertainment overlords at the House of Mouse are reviving the beloved children’s horror series, Goosebumps, for Disney+.

Based on the hit book series from the disturbed mind of R.L. Stine, the new iteration of Goosebumps will deviate away from the anthological structure of the iconic 90s TV series.

Miss the 90s? Looking for something scary (but not too scary)? We've got you covered:

Rather than adapting the books on a story-per-episode basis, the new series will sequentially follow a group of teens as they attempt to contain supernatural forces they’ve unwittingly unleashed.

The first season of the series will be comprised of 10 episodes, written and produced by the same team responsible for the recent Goosebumps movies, which were far better than they had any right to be.

With over 200 books at their disposal, we’re excited to see what the show has in store.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: