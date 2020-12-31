Dirty Jane's is A Unique Experience

If you love vintage and the unique, Dirty Jane's is 100% work visiting. Located in Fyshwick, you have to drive through the Domayne carpark to gain access.

Dirty Jane's started when they found the fantastic location as it was the perfect spot to bring together small businesses to give them a space to sell their wares. All stallholders are handpicked so there is something for everyone. We couldn't tell you how much there is on offer and they have done an absolutely FAB job at giving you an experience like no other in Canberra.

So what are we talking about?

If you are into gardening there is plenty of sculptures and pots

For homewares there is just about everything you can image from chairs, lights, styling pieces and artworks

There are records as well for those who like that classic sound

Go and check it out (and get a sneak peak on their website). Dirty Jane's is open 7 days from 10am to 5pm.