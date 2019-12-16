FYI This Cocktail Bar Is Serving $5 Espresso Martinis Every Week

Ok, this might be the best thing that has ever happened in Perth. Just saying.

Goody Two's will be dishing out $5 Espresso Martinis every Friday and Saturday night from 8pm – 9pm.

Like honestly, what better way is there to start your night? We'll wait.

Situated in the basement of Hibernian Place, Goody Two’s is pumping party jams in the stunningly beautiful space.

But be warned, the $5 Espresso Martinis are limited to availability and apparently, they sell out quick, so we suggest going early!

Goodluck team and may the martini gods be ever in your favour.

