Did YOU Catch Top Gun: Maverick's 'Labyrinth' Reference?

It’s one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 and (in our opinion) it totally exceeded expectations – Top Gun: Maverick had us on the edge of our seats for its entire 131-minute runtime!

While the film is packed with a slew of exciting and emotional moments, there was one scene that really had us fangirling: the introduction of Jennifer Connelly’s Penny.

Penny is a bar owner and former love interest of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, having been referenced by name in the 1986 original, while not actually appearing in the film.

During her on-screen debut, particularly observant viewers may have noticed a nod to one of her actresses’ career-defining roles.

As Connelly enters the screen, David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ can be heard playing on the jukebox in the background.

While it may just be one of those ‘happy coincidences’, Connelly had appeared alongside the late music icon in that other 1986 classic, Labyrinth, when she was just 16 years old!

Surely it was intentional?!

Top Gun: Maverick is in cinemas NOW!

