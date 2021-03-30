Did This Easter Egg Show Who Gossip Girl Was From The First Episode?!

It's been over 8 years since Gossip Girl ended, but that doesn't mean we're finished with it!

You see, we found out who Gossip Girl was at the very end of the last season, and everyone was shocked. But, a TikTok user has shown us something that might have been an Easter egg about who was Gossip Girl this.whole.damn.time.

@yussijuicy.20 posted a video on TikTok over the weekend and noticed that Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) was featured in the pilot episode as the Gossip Girl voiceover signed off, saying the famous line, "And who am I? That's one secret I'll never tell."

Watch the clip here:

Soooo, was this on purpose or was it just a coincidence?! If this was under our noses this whole time, I'm gonna be mad...at myself.

