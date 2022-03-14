Did Pete Davidson Really Brag To Kanye About Being In Bed With Kim?

Kanye (or Ye) is at it again. This time he's posted and deleted a whole stack of videos airing out another basket of his dirty laundry when it comes to his breakup with Kim Kardashian.

This time he has a few new bones to pick with her and her (now Insta official) boyfriend Pete Davidson.

First up, Kanye is NOT happy about North West being on TikTok and says that he has put his foot down and it will not be happening anymore.

North has an account that she shares with her Mum and they recently posted a lipsyncing video singing lyrics to the song 'Emo Girl' by Willow Smith and Machine Gun Kelly, which has since been deleted.

Secondly, he accuses Pete Davidson of bragging to him that he was texting while in bed with Kim. Some screenshots of texts have popped up online but it's unclear if these are genuine or not.

Kanye has deleted all evidence of his latest rants from his Instagram page, but the internet never forgets - you can check out the videos below.

It's sad that this is all playing out publicly but perhaps Kanye feels he needs to do this to get his point across? Let's hope they can settle their issues privately.

