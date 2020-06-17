Did Harry Do The Dirty on Francesca? The MESSY Too Hot to Handle Break Up

Could it be? Someone only went on a dating show for Instagram fame? Shock! Horror!

Admit it, we all got sucked into watching the super trashy Too Hot To Handle, and we all got too attached to the couples on the show, but by the time the show aired on Netflix, the only remaining couple was Harry Jowsey & Francesca Farago.

Unfortunately, Francesca confirmed that the pair have called it quits, and will not be getting back together.

In a five minute video posted to youtube, Francesca sheds some tears and spills some of the details of their split, and it really sounds as though Francesca was in it for the long haul, but Harry was not.

Although we don’t find out specifics she does say she feels like she was played and she eludes to ‘rumours’ turning out to be true, which makes us think that maybe he wasn’t completely faithful to Francesca...

Now that Francesca has spoken out publicly about the breakup, we are waiting to hear from the Naughty Possum himself, to hear his side of the story.

