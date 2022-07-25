Did Drag Race Judge Rhys Nicholson Get A Tattoo Of RuPaul?

The Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is almost upon us and ahead of it dropping on July 30, Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with judge Rhy Nicholson who dropped some MAJOR tea!

Rhys revealed what it was like shooting the second season of the show in New Zealand and that he and fellow judge Michelle Visage ran off and got tattoos together!

Have a listen below...

The Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under premieres on July 30, only on Stan!

