Did Coldplay Just Tease An Aussie Tour?!

It seems as though Coldplay may have sneakily hinted they are set to tour downunder after Tweeting out a clue this morning from their 'Alien Radio' Twitter account.

The Tweet links to a Spotify canvas that from what we can see has some sort of encoded message on it?

It seems as though one of the fan accounts was quick to pick up on the message hidden in the canvas (written in the band's 'Kaotican' language) and have decoded it!

We also discovered a waitlist you can join to find out when the gents DO announce an Aussie tour, sign up here.

We'll be keeping our ears and eyes peeled for confirmation from the band!

