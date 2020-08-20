Did Channel 10 Give Us The Final Contestants on a Bachelor Promo?

There are 20 girls vying for Locky Gilbert's heart on The Bachelor, but Channel 10 may have given us a massive spoiler

Over the past week, we have met all of the ladies competing for Locky Gilbert's heart on The Bachelor, and there

We have quickly picked our favourites and labelled this year's villain, but only one will walk away with the final rose (and hopefully an engagement ring), and Channel 10 may have already given us a clue as to who will be the final contestants.

The evidence is hidden in one of the first promos that aired for the show, blink and you would miss it, so we have a screencap for you.

Sure, it's a picture of 10 excited girls to see Osher Locky on an unconventional zoom date, it could also be a massive clue into our final bachelorettes.



Take note, a lot of the favourites are featured in the photo, and the villains are noticeably absent.

Hear the breakdown of the screencap:

