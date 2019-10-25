DFES Urging Locals to Prepare for Bushfire Season

As Summer approaches, so does the bushfire season and Esperance locals are being urged to prepare for the upcoming wamer weather.

Bushfire Season begins from November 1st and DFES have begun prescribed burning in an effort to reduce the chances of the region experiencing a devastating summer.

The community needs to prepare their properties by cleaning up debris, pruning trees and cleaning out gutters and wood piles. Families and homes need to have a bushfire plan ready, prepared and understood by all members of the household before danger arrives.

DFES has a number of guidlines and tips on how to create a bushfire plan and prepare for the bushfire season over on their website dfes.wa.gov.au