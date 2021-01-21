- Entertainment NewsDestiny's Child Star Michelle Williams Isn't Having It With Anyone Telling Her To Have Kids
Destiny's Child Star Michelle Williams Isn't Having It With Anyone Telling Her To Have Kids
Clapped back at fan
Michelle Williams has HAD IT with people telling her to have kids and she's not letting any comment about it slide.
Things erupted on Instagram when a fan wrote to her, "Michelle I love you but you need some children"
*cue murderous screams from women all over the world*
Not having a bar of it, the Destiny's Child star clapped back at the commenter and she didn't hold back a thing.
Want to know what Michelle said in retaliation & how it all went down? Find out here:
Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.