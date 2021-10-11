Desperate Search Underway For Missing Boy In Mount Frankland National Park

The desperate search for an 8-year-old boy in a Mount Frankland National Park near Warpole has resumed this morning after the child disappeared yesterday morning.

The boy was last seen at 9 am yesterday morning at his family’s campsite at Fernhook Falls about 35 kilometres north of Warpole.

Yesterday, aircraft, police, state emergency services volunteers and family members scoured the area within Mt Frankland National Park until poor light disrupted efforts at 7:30 pm.

Great Southern Superintendent Kim Travers said the air and land restarted at 6 am Monday 11 October.

