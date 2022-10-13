Des Hasler Sacked As Manly Sea Eagles Coach

The Manly Sea Eagles’ turbulent season has capped off with the sacking of coach Des Hasler.

The club’s board met on Thursday morning before informing Hasler’s manager George Mimis of the decision which will see termination papers be drawn up as soon as today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

This year, Hasler had agreed to give step back and work alongside Anthony Seibold after the 2008 and 2011 premiership coach had been dubbed a “micromanager”, but it is now Seibold who will coach Manly in 2023.

Hasler was contracted until the end of next year and had Manly finished in the top six this year, it would have given him the opportunity to extend his contract into 2024.

Manly put itself in the spotlight this year when players Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olaka’uatu Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley refused to play in the pride jersey for religious reasons.

The pride jersey saga saw a downfall in the team’s performance, losing its final seven games, finishing 11th.

Since then, Hasler has been battling with the club’s officials and it’s expected he will pursue legal action.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: