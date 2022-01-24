Derek Kickett Reveals He Lost A Ludicrous Amount Of Weight During 'I'm A Celeb'

Is that even healthy?!

Article heading image for Derek Kickett Reveals He Lost A Ludicrous Amount Of Weight During 'I'm A Celeb'

Pics: Network 10 / Unsplash

We were sad to see him leave the jungle, but I’m A Celeb’s Derek Kickett has come out the other side with a positive attitude.

The former AFL legend checked in with the Hit Network to reveal the ludicrous amount of weight he lost while on the show, and shared his thoughts on the recent release of the Aboriginal flag.

Catch the chat:

Nick Barrett

20 hours ago

Article by:

Nick Barrett

