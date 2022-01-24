Derek Kickett Reveals He Lost A Ludicrous Amount Of Weight During 'I'm A Celeb'

We were sad to see him leave the jungle, but I’m A Celeb’s Derek Kickett has come out the other side with a positive attitude.

The former AFL legend checked in with the Hit Network to reveal the ludicrous amount of weight he lost while on the show, and shared his thoughts on the recent release of the Aboriginal flag.

Catch the chat:

