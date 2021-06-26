Derek Chauvin Sentenced To Over 22 Years For The Death Of George Floyd

Former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Following a long and gruelling trial, the former Police Officer responsible for the death of George Floyd has officially been sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison.

Chauvin who was originally charged with three charges after pressing his knee onto Floyds neck last May during an aggressive arrest, has been found guilty on all charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Floyds family took the stand to directly address Chauvin and request the maximum penalty with Floyd’s brother Terrence expressing “…we don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist”.

After remaining silent throughout the entire trial, Chauvin too took the stand expressing his condolences and his hopes that as more information is released that the family find “…peace of mind”.

Prior to being sentenced, prosecution had requested Chauvin serve 30 years due to the heinous nature of his actions, however, a sentence of 22 years and six months was handed down with the possibility of parole after 15 years based on good behaviour.

During sentencing, Judge Peter Cahill claimed his decision would not be based on “…sympathy” for the accused.

"At the same time, I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain all the families are feeling," - Judge Peter Cahill

Floyd’s untimely death became the catalyst for the revolutionary Black Lives Matter movement, sparking protests and a rush of support from all around the world.

After being arrested while attempting to purchase cigarettes with a suspected counterfeit $20 bill, Floyd was placed on the ground by Chauvin where he proceeded to hold his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes while 46-year-old Floyd exclaimed that he could not breathe.

Floyd’s words “I can’t breathe” became the slogan for the

