Deputy Of Operations On 'Hunted' Reveals The Best Thing To Do To Stay Hidden As A Fugitive

Coming soon to 10!

Article heading image for Deputy Of Operations On 'Hunted' Reveals The Best Thing To Do To Stay Hidden As A Fugitive

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Deputy of Operations on Channel 10's upcoming new show Hunted, Reece Dewar.

Reece will be a hunter, with decades of experience in the Australian Defence Force and in Special Operations, tracking down terrorists.

We wanted to know about the team on the show and how they play a part, as well as Reece's advice on how to stay hidden! 

Missed the chat? Here's what Reece Dewar had to say about Hunted:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

15 July 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Queensland
Cliffo and Gabi
Hunted
Listen Live!
Hit Queensland
Cliffo and Gabi
Hunted
Hit Queensland
Cliffo and Gabi
Hunted
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs