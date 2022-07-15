Deputy Of Operations On 'Hunted' Reveals The Best Thing To Do To Stay Hidden As A Fugitive

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Deputy of Operations on Channel 10's upcoming new show Hunted, Reece Dewar.

Reece will be a hunter, with decades of experience in the Australian Defence Force and in Special Operations, tracking down terrorists.

We wanted to know about the team on the show and how they play a part, as well as Reece's advice on how to stay hidden!

Missed the chat? Here's what Reece Dewar had to say about Hunted:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android