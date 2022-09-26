Deposit Of 10k Required To Inspect Former Home Of Melissa Caddick

The Sydney home of alleged fraudster Melissa Caddick is set to be sold with real estate agents charging potential buyers a fee of $10,000 for a walk through of the property.

The Dover Heights property on Wallangra Road was officially put on the market on Monday with auction house Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty heading the sale.

Liquidator Bruce Gleeson told ABC news that the sale would hopefully provide some compensation to the 72 investors who fell victim to Caddick’s alleged Ponzi scheme.

"Since obtaining vacant possession in late May 2022 and receiving orders enabling us to proceed with a sale, we have undertaken certain maintenance and minor improvements to amplify the property's luxurious appeal," he said.

In an effort to prevent sticky beaks who are closely following Caddick’s inquest from exploring the property, Sydney Sotheby’s are asking potential buyers to put down a fully refundable deposit of $10,000 down before booking an inspection.

So far, the property already has several prospective buyers willing to put down the $10,000 deposit.

The house was originally purchased by Caddick in 2014 for $6.2 million and is now believed to be worth approximately $10 million.

Melissa Caddick disappeared the day after her house was raided by police as part of an ongoing investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

The 49-year-old is believed to be dead after a foot inside a shoe washed up on a NSW beach a few months later.

Caddick is estimated to have allegedly stolen $23 million from 72 investors over several years.

