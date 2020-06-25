Dennis Quaid Just Got Married And Shockingly It Wasn’t To You

Dennis Quaid has officially tied the knot and surprisingly, it wasn’t to you or I… unless your name is Laura Savoie, then it was to you.

Dennis, 66, and Laura, 27, became engaged back in November and were planning for an April wedding in Hawaii, but due to the pandemic, had to postpone the event.

Now, People has revealed the pair ended up tying the knot in a very low-key ceremony, joined by only their pastor!

The couple eloped to Santa Barbara and said ‘I do’ on 2nd June.

"It was beautiful,” Daddy Quaid told the publication. "Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.”

"I just love who she is as a person,” he added.

“Her character, her intelligence, of course her beauty. And her point of view of the world."

The wedding marks the actor’s fourth marriage, having previously married P.J Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberley Buffington.

Congratulations to Dennis and Laura!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.