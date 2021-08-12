Deni Ute Muster Cancelled Due To Covid-19 And Border Restrictions

The iconic Australian festival, Deniliquin Ute Muster has been given the axe for 2021 over Covid-19 concerns and border restrictions.

Cancelled for the second year in a row, the major event was scheduled for October's Labour Day long weekend, where around 20,000 people muster up from across the country to get amongst it.

The Deni Muster, hailed as a quintessential Aussie experience, draws together Ute enthusiasts and families delivering a uniquely outback experience.

The two-day event was set to deliver 12 hours of continuous music with the likes of The Angels, John Williamson, Troy Cassar-Daly, Shannon Noll and more.

A "tough" decision to make, General manager Vicky Lowry said, "We held off as long as we could but with what's happening with every state and border restrictions it had to happen".

Looking to be back in 2022, ticket holders can transfer their tickets to next year or request a refund.

