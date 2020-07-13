Demi Lovato Just Rewatched Camp Rock And Her Reaction Was Priceless

Last night, Demi Lovato took a walk down memory lane by rewatching Camp Rock with her boyfriend Max Ehrich, and had the good grace to share the experience via Instagram story with hilarious results.

Lovato, who played Mitchie Torres in the 2008 Disney Channel original, reacted to her own "awkward" acting, as well as moments with her co-stars, including the Jonas Brother and Alyson Stoner.