Demi Lovato & Her Boyfriend Max Ehrich Just Got Engaged!

Demi Lovato has taken to Instagram to announce her engagement to boyfriend Max Ehrich.

The 27-year-old singer posted a photo of her and her husband-to-be following the engagement, showing off one hell of a ring with the below:

“@maxehrich I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.