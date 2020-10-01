Demi Lovato Goes Rogue And Posts Break Up Song On Social Media

Demi Lovato is nursing a broken heart at the moment after her break up with fiancè Max Ehrich... or we think she is, he seems to think that they haven't broken up... officially.

Regardless, Demi has turned to music to settle her emotions and has even released a beautiful track called 'Still Have Me'. If you struggle to find it on any streaming services, that's because it seems as though Demi is doing her own thing and has popped it up on her IGTV without telling anyone.

Her manager Scooter Braun even commented on the video, telling her they needed to get it 'up on streamers'. Eek.

You know what Scooter? Let her live her life. We've all been through a breakup and Demi's music has gotten us through some tough times.

But also, we would like to stream it, so if you could make that happen pronto please.

