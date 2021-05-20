Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary

Demi Lovato has taken to their social media pages to confirm an important part of their life, their gender identity.

Demi revealed "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary," they announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding that they will "officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward".



Confirmation of gender identity is an important part of someone's journey but can also be a new conversation for some people. See below for some more info...

We wish Demi well and cannot wait to see where this journey of self-discovery takes them!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!