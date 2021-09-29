Demi Lovato Claims To Have Encountered Aliens

It might be strange, but would it be 2021 if it wasn't?

Demi Lovato has recently revealed they had a close encounter of the extraterrestrial variety, coming face-to-face with a being from another world while visiting Joshua Tree, California.

“I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me… It was a beautiful and incredible experience,” the pop star told E! News’ Daily Pop.

The encounter is the second time the star has allegedly seen alien life, having previously spotted “huge lights that made a question mark” while stargazing during their 28th birthday party in 2020.

Lovato’s interest in life that’s not-of-this-earth has encouraged the star’s new series, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which will feature Demi Lovato, Dallas Lovato and their friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery.

While the series is yet to be made available in Australia, it will be launching in select international territories from September 30th.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: