Delta Goodrem's Former Manager Glenn Wheatley Passes Away At 74

In some sad news today it has been confirmed that music talent manager Glenn Wheatley has died aged 74.

Glenn was well known for nurturing the careers of Delta Goodrem, John Farnham, and The Little River Band.

The 74-year-old passed away in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Wheatley had been in the music industry for more than 40 years and was paramount in the success of Delta's album 'Innocent Eyes'.

The former manager leaves behind his wife Gaynor Martin and their three children.