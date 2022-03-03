Delta Goodrem Makes Guest Appearance In New Season Of Luxe Listings Sydney

It's controversial, it's bougie and it's BACK! Luxe Listings Sydney is set to return for a new season on April 1 and this time, they're taking it up a notch.

Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen are swanning around Sydney selling only the hottest properties, but with new agent Monika Tu, things are getting competitive between the team members.

We also couldn't help but notice a little cameo in the trailer for the new season from our very own Delta Goodrem!

Luxe Listings Sydney drops on Prime Video on April 1!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!