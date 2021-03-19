Delta Goodrem Explains The Real Reason Why She Didn’t Have Her First Drink Until She Was 27!

While she might be one of our all-time fave Aussie artists who rose to fame at 18, you bet that meant she missed out on some key defining adolescent moments, like having her first legal drink!

Delta Goodrem joined The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo and confirmed she didn't have her first alcoholic drink until she was 27 years old and what the reason behind it really was!

Take a listen below:

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download LiSTNR to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!