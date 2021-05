The one and only Delta Goodrem is a busy bee dropping a new album but took some time out to drop in to see The Morning Crew and serve them up an epic mash-up of some of the best 90's tunes!

From Alanis to nsync and right round to Nirvana, check it out below!

You can get your hands on Delta's new album Bridge Over Troubled Dreams here.

