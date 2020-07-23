Deliveroo Reveals Canberra’s Most Popular Dishes

3rd Birthday Celebrations

Article heading image for Deliveroo Reveals Canberra’s Most Popular Dishes

To celebrate Canberra’s 3rd anniversary on the food delivery platform, Deliveroo reveals the top dishes ordered by residents. Earning top place is local gem Grease Monkey’s Greasy Burger followed by a 500ml tub from Gelato Messina and Pad Thai from Kinn Thai. As part of the celebration Deliveroo is offering free delivery from EVERY restaurant in the top 10 this Wednesday. The full Top 10 list can be found below.

Top 10 Dishes

Top 10 Restaurants

Greasy Burger

Grease Monkey

500ml Gelato Tub

Gelato Messina

Pad Thai

Kinn Thai

Satay Chicken

Wok It Up

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

Baby Su

Korean Chilli Fried Chicken

KorBQ

Chicken Makhani

Taj Agra

Margherita Bufala Pizza

Agostinis

Pad See Ew

Chong Co

Butter Chicken

Tikka Take

Taking a deeper dive into the ordering behaviours across the city clearly shows how locals’ taste bud preferences change with their postcode. Canberra Inner North locals favour a treat, ordering burgers from Grease Monkey and Butter Chicken from Tikka Take whereas Gungahlin locals prefer to order Asian cuisine and ordered Korean Chilli Fried Chicken from KorBQ and Satay Chicken from Wok it Up. 

 

Joe Satari at Deliveroo said: “With so many new restaurants signing up to the Deliveroo app this year, Canberrans need to look no further than their own backyard for a whole heap of culinary delights. As part of our third birthday we’d like to invite every local foodie to order and join in the celebration. We’re making it easier and cheaper than ever for locals to enjoy their favourites by offering free delivery from every restaurant featured in the top 10 list.”

