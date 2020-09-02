Deliveroo Has Done the Research

Everyone loves a good Dad joke now and then, and personally we think the more cringe worthy the better!

Recently Deliveroo decided to do some research, and partnered with Dad Jokes Australia to survey Australians and find out what the most popular Dad jokes in the nation are.

Check out the top 10 #DeliverooDadJokes below:

1 What’s the difference between boogie and broccoli? You can’t get the kids to eat broccoli. 2 Why can’t a T-Rex clap its hands? Because it’s extinct. 3 What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese! 4 Child: I’m Hungry Dad: Hi hungry, I’m Dad 5 My sister said I couldn’t make a bike out of spaghetti… You should have seen her face when I rode pasta. 6 What’s the best thing about Switzerland? I don’t know, but the flag is a big plus. 7 How many apples grow on a tree? All of them. 8 A termite walks into a bar and taps on the counter and asks “Is the bartender here?” 9 What do you call a magic dog? A Labracadabrador. 10 Hey dad, did you just get a hair cut? No, I got them all cut.

Which one is your favourite?