Degrassi's Stacie Mistysyn On What It Was Like Working With Drake!

This morning for the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi's 'Memory Monday', they were joined by Stacie Mistysyn who played Caitlin Ryan in all of the Degrassi High series, and shared what it was like working with Drake!

We found out which Degrassi was her fave, if she got any negative feedback on her character and their 30-year reunion!

Not to mention, she worked with Shailene Woodley and Drake...so what was that like?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Stacie Mistysyn had to say about working with Drake:

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.