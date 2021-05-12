Deep Sea Divers Can Sign Up To Explore The Titanic Wreckage From Next Month!

If you often find yourself humming the tune of My Heart Will Go On and thinking of the gorgeous young Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, perhaps this will be up your alley!

A Titanic Survey Expedition is set to be carried out in June 2021, where dive teams comprised of researchers and citizen explorers will journey to 3800 meters below the surface of the North Atlantic to the wreckage of the RMS Titanic.

Check this out! Madness. Check this out! Madness.

Basically, there's really only a number of years left for people to visit the remnants of the famous ship - previous missions have discovered that the Titanic wreck is degrading rapidly. So, you could say this is URGENT!

Here's what it says on the OceanGate website about joining the expedition:

Beginning in 2021, you will have the opportunity join a series of week-long missions to the wreck of the RMS Titanic. Given the massive scale of the wreck and the debris field, these missions will continue over the next several years to document the wreckage fully. This is a chance to be one of the first to join.

Throughout the annual survey, you will actively support the team to collect images, video, laser scans, and sonar data to provide an objective baseline of the current condition of the wreck. This baseline will be used to assess the rate of decay over time and help to document and preserve the historic maritime site.

You can read about the process and about the expedition team here! Not gonna lie, I'm 10/10 keen to see how this goes. Unfortunately, I don't think Leo will be present, but it's a nice thought.

Would you do this? Let us know on our Facebook page!

The Flight Attendant Will Be Your New Fave Drama To Binge

Want more goss? Check out the latest from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under The Podcast:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!