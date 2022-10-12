Decision For Djokovic's Aus Open Return In The Hands Of Federal Government

Novak Djokovic knows his fate lies in the hands of the Federal Government and whether he’ll be allowed to compete in the Australian Open come January.

The lead up to this year’s Open was overshadowed by Djokovic’s unvaccinated status, with the former number one deported on the eve of the event’s opening after the government declared he may have disrupted civil order and his presence undermined the nation’s pandemic response.

With a new Federal Government, the Serbian can apply for an exemption to enter Australia, with the matter to be considered by the new immigration minister, Andrew Giles.

Australian Open boss Craig Tilley said while the tournament would welcome Djokovic back, those involved knew it would come down to the government’s decision.

“What we’re saying at this point is that Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation. And then we’ll follow any instruction after that,” Mr Tiley said.

“We spoke generally. He said that he’d obviously love to come back to Australia, but he knows it’s going to be an ultimate decision for the federal government.

“We’d like to welcome Novak back - he’s a nine-time champion.”

Mr Tiley said “ideally” Djokovic’s eligibility would be resolved sooner rather than later, with the player application deadline approaching.

“There’s an entry deadline in December for the Australian Open, so they’ll obviously have to meet that timeline,” he said.

