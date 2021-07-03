Death Toll Rises Again Following Florida Building Collapse

Following the collapse of a beachfront apartment building in Florida, the death toll has risen to 22.

Recovery teams continue to search through rubble of the Champlain Towers South for any sign of the 126 people still missing.

In a statement to the media, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the search team had made an unfortunate discovery.

“Over the course of today’s search we did recover two additional victims,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The residential apartment collapsed early June 24th, leaving friends and family of the 150 missing people fearing the worst.

While the recovery mission continues, concern is mountain over the impending arrival of Hurricane Elsa.

The hurricane has made its way through Barbados and is expected to hit south-Florida on Sunday with 75 mph winds.

This has the potential to create issues for the search and rescue team at the Champlain Towers site, while also potentially affecting the stability of the already fragile remains of the building.

